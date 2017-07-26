Here’s John McCain’s statement on Trump’s abrupt transgender military ban tweets

A day after delivering a win to Trump by casting a crucial vote on health care , Arizona Senator John McCain is blasting the president’s abrupt tweets about banning transgender service members from the military.

“The President’s tweet this morning regarding transgender Americans in the military is yet another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter,” McCain wrote on his Facebook page. Crucially, he added that the Department of Defense “has already decided to allow currently serving transgender individuals to stay in the military, and many are serving honorably today.”

