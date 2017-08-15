Hulk Becomes The Incredible Car Salesman In This Renault Ad From Brazil

Who: Renault

Why we care: While we anxiously await his star turn in the upcoming buddy flick Thor: Ragnarok, it’s nice to see the big green guy out and about, even if it is shilling for Renault in Brazil. The last time we saw Bruce Banner’s behemoth alter ego in brand mode was last year’s Super Bowl, when he was fighting over a Coke with Ant-Man. As superhero-charged advertising goes, you can’t get much more obvious than this. I could talk about how little it has to do with the brand or product itself, or question whether anyone will actually remember what car brand it’s for, but I wouldn’t want to make him angry.