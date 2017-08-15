Watch a trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut: high-stakes poker thriller, “Molly’s Game”

Aaron Sorkin created The West Wing, which was about politics, and The Newsroom, which was about media. One might guess that his feature film directorial debut in 2017 might meet somewhere in the middle of those two institutions, as they’ve dominated the discourse since the dawn of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Instead, however, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter has directed Molly’s Game, a reality-based thriller about the woman who ran the world’s most exclusive poker game, and her legal battles. Molly’s Game stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Alba, and Michael Cera, and you can watch the trailer below.