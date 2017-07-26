Laid off by SoundCloud? This company wants to give you $10K to start something new

Executives at file transfer site WeTransfer just sent letters to everyone who was recently laid off at SoundCloud with an unusual offer: Don’t accept a new job just yet, and we’ll give you $10,000—minimal strings attached. The only other requirement for receiving the cash is a legit proposal outlining how they will use the money to further innovation in music in some way. The ideas just need to be original and compliant with the law. WeTransfer will accept submissions for about a month–up until August 21.