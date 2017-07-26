Airbnb teams up with the NAACP to try to boost diversity on the platform—and in the company

Airbnb may be reeling from accusations of racism , both from its rivals and a hard-hitting survey , but it now has a powerful ally in its corner—the NAACP. The two household names have teamed up on a project to reach out to communities of color providing economic opportunities and bolstering Airbnb’s supplier diversity.

“This groundbreaking partnership with Airbnb will help bring new jobs and economic opportunities to our communities,” said interim president and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, in a statement. While details are still being worked out, the groups have hashed out a few key points, including planned community meetings and educational campaigns, working to boost the number of U.S.-based Airbnb employees who are from underrepresented populations (right now at a paltry 9.6%). The partnership will also include a revenue-sharing program where Airbnb will give 20% of the earnings it receives as a result of these new community outreach efforts to the NAACP. Sounds like a win-win, especially as Airbnb tries to fight those lingering racism charges.