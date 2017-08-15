- 08.15.17
- 7:46 am
West Point has its first female African-American first captain
Simone Askew has become the first African-American woman to hold the highest student position at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, reports the New York Times. On Monday, the 20-year-old Northern Virginia resident achieved the honor and will now oversee 4,400 students at the academy. The position also means Askew will be a liaison between the West Point student body and its military administration. Speaking to the Times, Askew said:
“You’re selected for this role, that’s not the end of it. That’s just the starting line, and it’s more so, ‘Hey, what do you do with this role? What are you able to accomplish alongside your teammates?’ And I’m very, very fortunate to be around some awesome people.”