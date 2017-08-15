West Point has its first female African-American first captain

Simone Askew has become the first African-American woman to hold the highest student position at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, reports the New York Times. On Monday, the 20-year-old Northern Virginia resident achieved the honor and will now oversee 4,400 students at the academy. The position also means Askew will be a liaison between the West Point student body and its military administration. Speaking to the Times, Askew said: