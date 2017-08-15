Airbnb is about to quadruple its engineering team in China

The home-sharer will increase its in-country engineering team from 25 to 100 people in the next 12 months, reports Bloomberg. Like many tech companies, Airbnb is desperate to become a leader in the world’s second largest economy–and wants to capture the cash millennials there are willing to spend on experiences. Airbnb’s engineering team expansion is just another phase in the company’s previously announced Chinese expansion in which it is doubling investment in the country and crippling its local workforce.