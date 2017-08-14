Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is just the latest exec to ditch Trump’s manufacturing council

The exec announced late on Monday that he would stop advising the president, following in the footsteps of Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank and Merck CEO Ken Frazier , in the wake of Trump’s initial comments on Charlottesville. In his blog post, Krzanich, who came under fire for planning a Trump fundraiser during the campaign (which he later canceled under pressure), wrote :

“I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor – not attack – those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.”