Why (And How) Businesses Should Prepare For “Exponentials”

If you want your company to be ready for what’s next in technology , you can’t afford to limit your focus to the near term. You need to familiarize yourself with tech “exponentials.” That is, emerging tech advancing at an exponential pace but which may not manifest for two to five years–almost a lifetime away in the modern business cycle.

As Deloitte posits in its report, “Tech Trends 2017: The Kinetic Enterprise,” these technologies are expected to “disrupt industries, strategies, and business models,” and, in the process, drive innovation. Exponential impact to match their exponential evolution. Four such technologies are quantum computing, nanotech, energy storage, and synthetic biology.

When it comes to exponentials, says Bill Briggs, global chief technology officer of Deloitte Consulting LLP, “it’s important to be educated so you are not surprised–they’re real, and they’re coming.”

While it’s too early for most companies to integrate these advances into day-to-day business practices, it’s critical to understand them today as part of a broader strategy of structuring your business to capitalize when the time is right. And explore what they might mean to existing products, customers, and industries.

To help you stay ahead, here are three important takeaways about exponentials, and how they are poised to shake up the business world.

Exponentials aren’t fantasy

Yes, many exponentials are in the nascent stages of development. But it would be foolish to consider them sci-fi just because we can’t see them working at scale yet. “Some exponentials are still in research labs, but as the science advances they will quickly evolve into product or applied technology ready for mass consumption and deployment,” says Briggs.

If you need tangible proof of their potential, consider that what were exponentials a few years ago are now mainstream trends in Deloitte’s report, such as mixed reality and machine intelligence.