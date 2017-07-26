Google’s charitable arm gives $50 million to nonprofits taking on the future of work

While we secretly hope that robots take our jobs so we can loll around on the beach all day, Google.org is investing $50 million in the future of work. The internet giant’s charitable arm has just announced a $50 million initiative to help people prepare for the changing nature of work, and as far as we can tell it has nothing to do with the infinite monkey theorem. Instead, the organization is making a two-year commitment to help fund nonprofits focused on preparing humans for the work of the future. They focused on nonprofits working in three specific areas: helping connect job-seekers with jobs; creating effective and wide-reaching training programs; and improving job quality for low-wage workers. In addition to the hefty funding, the programs can also benefit from the technical expertise of any Google employees who want to volunteer their time.