Peyton Manning May Have Retired From The NFL But Not Goofy Ads

Who: OtterBox, CP+B Boulder

Why we care: As sports superstars go, Peyton Manning will go down in history as one of the most willing to look like a complete and utter goof for a laugh. I think it all started on SNL many moons ago in a United Way PSA spoof, but soon graduated to IRL commercials for ESPN, Oreo, MasterCard, and Gatorade. Now the future Hall of Famer is back at his self-depreciating best with OtterBox. Can you picture Michael Jordan piggy-backing on a giant Otter like a toddler? Or Wayne Gretzky getting spraying the face with a fire extinguisher? Exactly.

JB