Working parent looking for daycare? Don’t move to New York

The Empire State comes in at No. 45 out of all states and the District of Columbia for having the fewest childcare centers per capita. That’s according to WalletHub’s latest survey on the best and worst states to have a baby.

WalletHub’s analysts compared all 50 states and D.C. across four key dimensions: 1) Cost, 2) Healthcare, 3) Baby friendliness, and 4) Family friendliness.

New Jersey, California, and Florida all ranked for having the highest cost to deliver a baby (either by cesarean section or conventional birth), and Alaska, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and D.C. all had the highest annual cost for infant care. Given that the cost of childcare is as much as a four-year degree in some states, it’s no wonder that some parents step off the career track to save money by staying home.

