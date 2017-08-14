It’s worse than we thought: 1 in 5 people has a “hostile or threatening” work environment

That’s according to the American Working Conditions Survey (AWCS) survey. The report was the result of online surveys polling more than 3,100 U.S. workers in 2015.
This squares with what we know about toxic workplace cultures at Uber, Tesla, Fox News, and among the venture capital community. A survey of more than 200 women who work at Silicon Valley‘s best-known companies found that 60% have been sexually harassed on the job. A broader study by Cosmopolitan in 2015 found as many as 1 in 3 women reporting being sexually harassed at work.
Key findings from the AWCS survey:
- Almost half (46%) don’t work regular hours on a daily basis.
- Most Americans (two-thirds) frequently work at high speeds or under tight deadlines, and 1 in 4 perceives that they have too little time to do their job.
- A little more than one-third (38%) say they have opportunities to advance.
- Telecommuting is rare: 78% say they’re required to be present in their workplace during working hours.