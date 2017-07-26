Blue Apron shakeup: COO steps down less than one month after IPO

Last night recently IPO’d Blue Apron announced a few changes to its executive team. It introduced a newly formed “consumer products” team, meant to develop “more flexible, diverse, and personalized experiences for Blue Apron’s customers.” Tim Smith, the company’s VP of supply chain, will be heading up this new group.
Additionally, Blue Apron’s chief operations officer, Matthew Wadiak, is stepping down. According to the press release, he will now serve as a senior adviser to the company. Will this shake-up help the company succeed? With Amazon potentially entering the meal-kit arena, who knows?