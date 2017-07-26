Trump turns back on LGBT community with transgender military ban tweets

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to “ fight for ” the LGBT community. Now, President Trump has just announced on Twitter that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to fight for him or lay down their lives for their country. In a series of tweets, the president, who did not serve in the military, announced that transgender soldiers would be a “disruption” and the medical costs associated with their health care too “tremendous.”

The Wall Street Journal estimated last year, when President Obama lifted the ban on transgender soldiers, that the cost of allowing transgender soldiers was around $2 million per year—or less than the cost of one of Trump’s many, many weekends at Mar-a-Lago. The ACLU has already weighed in, tweeting: “Thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief, @realDonaldTrump. Contact the ACLU.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017