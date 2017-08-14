Why Does Every Blockbuster Movie Trailer Follow This Exact Formula?

Who: YouTubers Auralnauts.

Why We Care: Although trailers are intended to rile viewers up about movies they haven’t seen, so many rely on cinematic grammar they’ve seen a million times before. Last year, Cracked.com released a thoughtful skewering of trailer tropes in many different genres. This new video, though, is concerned with just one kind: big-budget, high-stakes, probably-superhero-infested hits.

It’s hard to tell where some of the trends it calls out began. The “BWAAA” sound feels very Christopher Nolan-ish, but he’s not one for the “unexpected cover of a classic hit” that follows. (See, for instance, the use of “Behind Blue Eyes” on Transformers 5.) What is clear is that you have seen this trailer before. The Aurualnauts crew has been paying close attention and they have nailed this formula exactly. Maybe next time an overtaxed editor is trying to make you feel feelings about Decepticons, they’ll try something different.