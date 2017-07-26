That Onion article about the NYC subway keeps getting truer and truer

The New York City subway is so crowded now that the MTA has decided to throw up its hands and just start ripping out seats on some lines to give people more room to stand. It’s only a test right now, according to Pix 11, but drastic times call for drastic measures. Keep in mind, this is the same agency that decided the best way to deal with trash was to remove trash bins.
All of this, of course, reminds me of an article in the Onion that made the rounds earlier this month. “Entire NYC Subway System Now Consists Of Single Handcar,” went the headline. We only laugh to keep from crying.
[Photo: Pacific Coast Highway via Wikimedia Commons]