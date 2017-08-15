5 Pieces Of Bad Career Advice New Grads Should Ditch Right Now

There’s no doubt recent college grads receive plenty of career advice after they toss their caps in the air and head out to the “real world.” But while people mean well with the guidance they dish to people just starting out, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best advice out there.

Five professionals weigh in on some of the treasured words of wisdom they heard as grads that they found to be totally bogus when they got into the workforce.

1. Stop Focusing On Outside Interests

When she graduated from college, Harper Yi, an associate marketing manager at Remezcla, was told to stop pursuing unusual interests like cartoons and toys in favor of more “practical” specialties, a piece of advice she ultimately didn’t follow.

“While it’s important to gain skills that are critical to your field (and softer skills that will work across fields [and] in non-work life), there is nothing wrong with deeply and passionately pursuing your interests,” she said.

Related: New Graduates: These Are The Unspoken Rules Of The Workplace No One Tells You

Not only do her other interests make her a stronger candidate, she explains, but they also help her stay mentally sane, too.

2. Use The System Already In Place

When she first got to Washington, D.C., American Security Project chief of staff Maggie Feldman-Piltch was told to acknowledge how things were done in the current system, and focus on moving up the ladder the “correct” and “established” way.