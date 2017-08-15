This new baby brand is rethinking the humble pacifier

As a new parent, you find yourself pelted with product choices when you walk through a baby aisle. When it comes to buying a milk bottle or pacifier, there are dozens of options that include different types of materials, shapes, and theories about how the products interact with a child’s mouth. A new brand, Smilo, helps to cut through some of this noise. “[W]e decided to launch the kind of company we would have wanted,” says CEO Josh Wiesman. “A brand that simplified the process, but one that we could trust, as well.”

The Boston-based direct-to-consumer brand launches with a line of baby products designed around the pacifier. Since college Wiesman has been working in conjunction with a pediatric dentist, Dave Tesini, on a pacifier that supports the baby’s palette. Some pacifiers create cross bites or collapsed palates because the tip of the pacifier doesn’t expand to fill the child’s mouth. Smilo’s pacifier is sized for a baby’s age and expands slightly in the mouth for optimum support. This same technology is applied to a range of milk bottles, which are also designed to reduce air intake to prevent gassy tummies.

Smilo will also offer a range of other useful items for new parents, such as blankets, washcloths, and snack containers. It will sell directly to consumers entirely through its own website. The idea is for new parents to be able to buy a bundle of the core products they need to get started, then easily restock every few months when the baby grows and needs new products. Before launch, Smilo received $3.25 million in funding from VCs such as Brand Foundry, which has invested in Allbirds and Rockets of Awesome, and Norwest Venture Partners, which has invested in Casper and Spotify.ES