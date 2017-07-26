The U.K. will ban sales of gas-powered cars from 2040

From 2040 all new vehicle sales must be fully electric cars, reports the Times. Not even hybrid vehicles will be allowed to be sold in the U.K. after 2040. The move comes as the U.K. attempts to improve its air quality and follows a similar plan announced by President Macron in France. Currently, just 1% of cars sold in the U.K. are electric. Now the country has just over 22 years to change that.