A North Korean nuke could hit the U.S. in a year, intelligence agencies say

The U.S. intelligence agencies previously believed it would take four years for North Korea to develop the technology to put a nuclear warhead on a missile and hit the United States with it. Now the intelligence agencies say North Korea will have that capability sometime in 2018, reports the New York Times. The revised timeline is due to the significant advancements the country has made and demonstrated in its July 4 missile test, which saw the country launch a missile with a warhead 1,700 miles into space. Regarding that test Scott Bray, the national intelligence manager for East Asia acknowledged: