A North Korean nuke could hit the U.S. in a year, intelligence agencies say

The U.S. intelligence agencies previously believed it would take four years for North Korea to develop the technology to put a nuclear warhead on a missile and hit the United States with it. Now the intelligence agencies say North Korea will have that capability sometime in 2018, reports the New York Times. The revised timeline is due to the significant advancements the country has made and demonstrated in its July 4 missile test, which saw the country launch a missile with a warhead 1,700 miles into space. Regarding that test Scott Bray, the national intelligence manager for East Asia acknowledged:
“North Korea’s recent test of an intercontinental range ballistic missile — which was not a surprise to the Intelligence Community — is one of the milestones that we have expected would help refine our timeline and judgments on the threats that Kim Jong Un poses to the continental United States. This test, and its impact on our assessments, highlight the threat that North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs pose to the United States, to our allies in the region, and to the whole world.”