Counterfeit eclipse-viewing glasses are a thing, and they will ruin your retinas

If you bought your solar eclipse viewing glasses minutes after booking your eclipse-viewing yurt in advance of the celestial event coming to the U.S. on August 21, you may want to check the label. Some unsavory manufacturers have been flooding the market with glasses that don’t necessarily meet the minimum safety standards. Since staring at the sun during an eclipse (or ever, really) can result in severe eye damage or blindness, this is kind of a big deal, which is why Amazon said on Sunday that it is offering refunds to anyone who bought glasses on Amazon that “may not comply with industry standards.” The e-commerce giant has also removed a few listings for glasses on its website “out of an abundance of caution,” per Oregon’s KGW news.