Here’s Why Shonda Rhimes Is Leaving ABC For Netflix

Last night, Twitter lit up with the news that Shonda Rhimes–ABC’s most prolific showrunner–is decamping after 15 years and signing a deal to create shows for Netflix. That the creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal , and producer of How To Get Away With Murder, is leaving her longtime home on traditional media may be one of the biggest blows yet to the broadcast television industry. If nothing else, it’s another sign of how creatives are being increasingly lured by the freedom (and big bucks) of streaming TV players like Netflix and Amazon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Rhimes’s deal with ABC was worth $10 million a year, a number Netflix will surely top. The company is spending $6 billion on content this year alone, and it’s unapologetic in the way it likes to throw money around.

But to those familiar with Rhimes beyond her television shows, the move isn’t entirely surprising. In a cover story for the September issue of Fast Company, I spoke at length with Rhimes about her desire to move beyond traditional forms of “storytelling,” as she likes to say. In the wake of her best-selling memoir, Year of Yes, in which she chronicles overcoming her fear of speaking in public and other introverted tendencies by agreeing to do things she was historically afraid of, Rhimes began to significantly expand her business and find new ways to engage her fans.

This fall she is launching Shondaland.com, an online hub of essays, articles, videos, and podcasts, all of which will embrace the all-inclusive, proactive, feminist-skewing message of her shows. Rhimes will be actively involved in the site, and conducted one of the first interviews (as teased on a newsletter)—with Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters—herself. And through a partnership with Dove, Rhimes is producing videos featuring women who have their own stories about “unconventional beauty” to tell.

A Much-Needed Change Of Scenery

Netflix is yet another new format for Rhimes, one that will release her from the “grind,” as she’s said in interviews about her decision to leave ABC, of network television. Considering that Grey’s is now in its 14th season, one can empathize. Other signs that Rhimes has been wearying of her day job as it’s currently defined: Earlier this year, she made the decision to end Scandal after its upcoming season, and she recently handed over the keys to the writers’ room at Grey’s to Krista Vernoff, an early writer on the show. “I sort of leaned back and said, ‘Go,'” Rhimes told me. “It’s the first time I’ve really ceded control, and I’m a control freak, so this is amazing.”

Netflix will also allows Rhimes to play outside the creative fences that have allowed her to push boundaries within a certain context. While her shows have addressed taboo issues like abortion and miscarriages, and her casts have freely—and refreshingly—mixed and matched races and sexualities, Rhimes’s shows still adhere to the archetypal demands of network television. They may not tie into perfect bows at the end of each storyline, but they still have the glossy feel of the nighttime soap operas that they are. At Netflix, Rhimes will be able to step outside of these parameters and go a little more “dark and twisty,” as Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy likes to say.

Among Friends

The Netflix union makes sense in other ways, too. Rhimes has known Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, outside of industry circles—all are top Democratic fundraisers and active on the local political circuit. And Rhimes is well aware of how streaming has helped keep Grey’s ratings strong despite its age. Due to young fans finding binging old episodes on Netflix, Rhimes told me that she is frequently stopped in public.