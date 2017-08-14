Trump won’t denounce neo-Nazis, so the CEO of Merck is quitting his advisory council

You know we have reached a new low in this country when pharmaceutical companies are moralizing to the president. Kenneth C. Frazier, the CEO of Merck, announced on Twitter that he is resigning from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council in direct response to the president’s failure to denounce the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. While he didn’t name Trump directly, in his statement, Frazier wrote that, “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”