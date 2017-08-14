Hackers claim to have taken over neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer

The purported hackers posted a message on the site stating “End of hate: Anonymous now in control of the Daily Stormer,” reports the Guardian. However, it’s not clear if the hackers who took over the site were actually part of the Anonymous group. Matter of fact, Anonymous’s official Twitter account says the “hacking” of the Daily Stormer could just be a stunt. Yet even if the hacking is genuine, it’s the least of the Stormer‘s problems, as the hate site now has less than 24 hours to find a new hosting service that will take them.