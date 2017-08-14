- 08.14.17
- 6:07 am
After the events in Charlottesville, the movement to #FireBannon gains steam
The Breitbart News Network executive chairman and current White House chief strategist is often credited with spearheading what dubs itself as the new alt-right movement. A long-contentious figure, Bannon is seen by many on Twitter promoting the #FireBannon hashtag as the most representative person in the White House of the white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville. However, currently, there are no reports that show Bannon is directly linked to any of the events in Charlottesville this weekend, though many blame Breitbart News under his watch for inciting racial tensions in America.
White Supremacy has no place in America. Let’s start with the White House. #FireBannon
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 13, 2017
It is abhorrent that we have white supremacists in the WH. #FireBannon. Fire Miller and Gorka, too. Shameful. https://t.co/5ccOhUaaxD
— Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) August 13, 2017
Yeah, we’re not coming together with Nazis. Sincerely, America #FireBannon https://t.co/DVEQHd50o3
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 14, 2017
Just walked into a Christmas store in NY and someone arranged all the elf arms in nazi salutes. I’m sick to my stomach. ???? #FireBannon
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 14, 2017
If Trump is troubled by the white supremacy movement, one thing he can do is fire his chief strategist, a white supremacist. #FireBannon pic.twitter.com/h9vfA6KTcq
— Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) August 13, 2017