After the events in Charlottesville, the movement to #FireBannon gains steam

The Breitbart News Network executive chairman and current White House chief strategist is often credited with spearheading what dubs itself as the new alt-right movement. A long-contentious figure, Bannon is seen by many on Twitter promoting the #FireBannon hashtag as the most representative person in the White House of the white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville. However, currently, there are no reports that show Bannon is directly linked to any of the events in Charlottesville this weekend, though many blame Breitbart News under his watch for inciting racial tensions in America.