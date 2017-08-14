After the events in Charlottesville, the movement to #FireBannon gains steam

The Breitbart News Network executive chairman and current White House chief strategist is often credited with spearheading the new alt-right movement. A long-contentious figure, Bannon is seen by many promoting the #FireBannon hashtag as the most representative person in the White House of the white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville, where one person was killed when one of the attendees drove a car into counter-protesters (via Al Jazeera). However, currently, there are no reports that show Bannon is directly linked to any of the events in Charlottesville this weekend, though many blame Breitbart News under his watch for inciting racial tensions in America.