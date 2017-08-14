- 08.14.17
- 5:43 am
Twitter users are outing the neo-Nazi racists who showed up at the Charlottesville white supremacist rallies
The @YesYoureRacist Twitter account has been leafing a drive on social media to identify and name the white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville this weekend. If one account is anything to go by, those people may soon regret their attendence. After @YesYoureRacist outed one white supremacist, that man then lost his job. As TechCrunch points out, companies can fire people for expressing their political beliefs outside of work.
UPDATE: Cole White, the first person I exposed, no longer has a job ????♂️ #GoodNightColeWhite #ExposeTheAltRight #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/sqxSXboKw6
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017
If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I’ll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight pic.twitter.com/2tA9xliFVU
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017
Peter Cvjetanovic tells KTVN “I’m not the angry racist they see in that photo.” Kid, you’re the Hazel Bryan of 2017. https://t.co/v2QYtMcwpt pic.twitter.com/0g2Wic4a7u
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017
These two torchbearers are Ryan Martin (L) and Jacob Dix (R) of Centerville, Ohio #ExposeTheAltRight #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/9AzH3qlAfM
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017
This is James Allsup — speaker at the alt-right rally, Wash State U. College Republicans president, and one of @bakedalaska‘s racist homies pic.twitter.com/tjDqnHb7YP
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017
This little prick from Eagle Rock, VA was also in Charlottesville yesterday and thinks he’s a tough guy #ExposeTheAltRight pic.twitter.com/M4YUYRIKHc
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017
Anybody have a name for this dope at the end of the @bakedalaska video in the ill-fitting white suit, tricorner hat, and Pepe lapel pin? pic.twitter.com/N9GflmY3SD
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017
This angry young man is Peter Cvjetanovic, a student at @unevadareno pic.twitter.com/7rLGJkcT3o
— Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017