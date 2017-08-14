advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter users are outing the neo-Nazi racists who showed up at the Charlottesville white supremacist rallies

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The @YesYoureRacist Twitter account has been leafing a drive on social media to identify and name the white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville this weekend. If one account is anything to go by, those people may soon regret their attendence. After @YesYoureRacist outed one white supremacist, that man then lost his job. As TechCrunch points out, companies can fire people for expressing their political beliefs outside of work.

advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life