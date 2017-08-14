- 08.14.17
- 5:30 am
GoDaddy gives neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer 24 hours to find a new web host
The popular web hosting service is dumping the Daily Stormer after the events in Charlottesville, reports the Huffington Post. The Daily Stormer is a site dedicated to “spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism,” according to the ACLU. Over the weekend the Stormer posted an abhorrent article about the woman who was killed when a car drove into demonstrators protesting against the white supremacists in Charlottesville. When the article was brought to GoDaddy’s attention, they then tweeted the site had just 24 hours to find a new host. Might we suggest one in Russia?
.@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer – they posted this on their site. Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned. pic.twitter.com/fqTtGoTbmn
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 14, 2017
We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service.
— GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017