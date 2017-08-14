advertisement
  • 08.14.17
  • 5:30 am

GoDaddy gives neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer 24 hours to find a new web host

The popular web hosting service is dumping the Daily Stormer after the events in Charlottesville, reports the Huffington Post. The Daily Stormer is a site dedicated to “spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism,” according to the ACLU. Over the weekend the Stormer posted an abhorrent article about the woman who was killed when a car drove into demonstrators protesting against the white supremacists in Charlottesville. When the article was brought to GoDaddy’s attention, they then tweeted the site had just 24 hours to find a new host. Might we suggest one in Russia?

