GoDaddy gives neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer 24 hours to find a new web host

The popular web hosting service is dumping the Daily Stormer after the events in Charlottesville, reports the Huffington Post. The Daily Stormer is a site dedicated to “spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Over the weekend the Stormer posted an abhorrent article about the woman who was killed when a car drove into demonstrators protesting against the white supremacists in Charlottesville. When the article was brought to GoDaddy’s attention, they then tweeted the site had just 24 hours to find a new host. Might we suggest one in Russia?
We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service.
— GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017