Here’s the cover of Charlottesville, Virginia’s daily newspaper after last night’s torch rally

“Fire and Fury” went the headline , a reference to President Trump’s recent threat against North Korea. Reporters and editors for Charlottesville’s Daily Progress newspaper are ground zero this weekend as white nationalists descend on the Virginia city for a so-called “Unite the Right” rally .

Last night, in an evening that ended in violence, hundreds of torch-bearing, far-right protesters gathered at the University of Virginia, uttering chants like “You will not replace us.” Several injuries were reported, and it’s not over yet. The paper reports that 2,000-6,000 protesters are expected to attend this weekend, and the National Guard will be on standby in anticipation of civil unrest. Read more real-time coverage from the Daily Progress Twitter feed.