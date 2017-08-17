This Company Makes Social Good Campaigns Go Viral For Bigger Impact

Earlier this year, the World Wildlife Fund faced a strange promotional paradox: On March 25th from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, the group honored Earth Hour Day, a campaign asking people and companies around the world turn off their lights at the same time in support of actions against climate change. When photographed from above, the effect of entire cities going dim is remarkable, but people on the ground don’t see that: They’re just sitting in darkness.

That’s not a great way to emotionally stir someone into long-term engagement, so the group’s Australia chapter tried something different. It exempted camera flashes and smartphone screens, asking people to upload photos of what they were doing when the lights went off alongside the hashtags #EarthHour, #JoinTheFuture, and #EH17.

The group shared some of the best gems on its own social channels and created a website to automatically capture and share more through an interactive montage that lived on after the event. In all, WWF-Australia aggregated 150,000 posts, boosting site traffic by 72% and adding 30% more Twitter followers. Many visitors to the website joined mailing lists for future action or donation chances.

Behind the scenes, making it all possible was a user-generated content platform from Stackla, which made its name doing similar grassroots and viral campaigns for commercial companies like Disney, Virgin Holidays, Ford, and Absolut Vodka.

In recent years, however, the company has found that more nonprofits are seeking it out. After all, making hashtags go viral isn’t an accident–it’s a science (or so the company claims), something that if planned right can generate serious revenue and support, something charitable organizations are always fighting to attract.

To make it all work, Stackla uses custom aggregating technology–basically its own web-crawling search engine that scours Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for a collection of hashtags or keywords. It can also search through content put up by specific users or by some specific geography. “If there is a particular area where there may be a protest or some sort of activist movement, we can collect content [sent out] from that specific area,” says CEO and cofounder Damien Mahoney.

What’s collected is then run through an in-house curating program, which uses its own algorithms to weigh the relevance of the content to recommend publishable options to a campaign moderator. That math includes things like how much current users are engaging with a post already, whether those within the content creator’s own network are responding more or less than they usually do, and whether it all fits the current tone of the campaign and what’s doing well already.