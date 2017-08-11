Uber investors want Benchmark off board a day after it sued founder for fraud

A group of Uber shareholders is asking Benchmark Capital to give up its seat on the company’s board of directors a day after the venture capital firm filed a lawsuit against former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick for fraud.

Axios first revealed the full letter, which apparently has been making its way around Silicon Valley. It accuses Benchmark of violating its fiduciary responsibilities by forcing Uber into a public relations disaster—effectively holding the company “hostage”—when it asked for Kalanick’s resignation and launched a suit against him. This has brought ill will against the company, the letter says. As such, this group of board members has asked Benchmark to divest of enough shares so it is not entitled to a seat on the board. The letter was signed by Sherpa Capital’s Shervin Pishervar, Yucaipa Companies’ Ron Burkle, and Maverick’s Adam Leber, according to Axios.

Since the beginning of the year, Uber has been running from one public relations debacle to the next. And it’s suffered a number of departures, both as a result of an investigation into its culture and possible discriminatory practices, and because people are tired of the drama just leaving.

The public bickering between board members will likely go unnoticed by Uber’s riders and drivers. But if the company was already having difficulty attracting a new CEO, the infighting probably isn’t helping. Regardless of how this shakes out, it seems the suit is doing damage to Benchmark’s brand. Already some startups are saying they aren’t so keen on taking money from a litigious VC that’s less supportive of founders than it purports to be.

Here’s the group’s request, from its email: