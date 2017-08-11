Laverne Cox Details The Trans Movement’s History In This Beautifully Illustrated Video

What: Time Marches Forward & So Do We, a video illustrating the long history of the trans movement

Who: The ACLU, actress/activist Laverne Cox, and illustrator Molly Crabapple

Why we care: As the fight for trans rights rages forward against dangerous rhetoric and baseless violence against the community, the ACLU is calling for a quick time-out to give everyone a primer on the history of the trans resistance in America.

With illustrations from artist Molly Crabapple and narration from actress and activist Laverne Cox, this video details the start of the LGBT movement and the continued push for visibility, equal rights, and protection for the trans community today, despite the current administration that is clearly opting for erasure over inclusion.

