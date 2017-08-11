Uber’s Ice Cream Day is leaving everyone des(s)erted again

You would expect Uber’s annual Ice Cream Day to give you brain freeze, but instead it’s freezing people out.

Uber users in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, D.C., Boston, Miami, Toronto, Seattle, Atlanta, and Dallas can supposedly open their apps today, select UberICECREAM, tap “request,” and sit back and wait for a truck to deliver a free ice cream cone. But that’s only if they can even get that far. Twitter is filled with horror stories of people hoping to sweeten the possible last day on Earth (too dark?) with a free ice cream but instead finding that the dessert is already unavailable. Get in line, people. We placed an ice cream order with Uber back in 2012—and we still haven’t received it. WHERE’S THE ICE CREAM WE ORDERED, UBER?

Is anyone getting #UberIceCream? Seems like it's unavailable EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/eVUsmbyUCc — Sheetal Kotha Saha (@Shee_talk) August 11, 2017

Me at my desk after finding out #UberIceCream doesn't deliver to the Distillery District: pic.twitter.com/1Ls4uH9mBy — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) August 11, 2017

Next time I see 'no ice cream available', Uber is going to be met with fire & fury like the world has never seen #TO #ubericecream #dracarys — JP (@julahp) August 11, 2017

Update: An Uber spokesperson sent the following statement.