What’s Stopping Women In STEM? Only Our Unwillingness To Fix The Problem

Last month, two senior cell biologists at the prestigious Salk Institute brought a lawsuit against their employer for systematic pay discrimination and for condoning an “old boys club” culture that marginalized female scientists. These days, charges of pay disparities and even gender-hostile work environments are unsurprising; media accounts of both are ubiquitous. What’s so deeply troubling, though, about the charges against Salk is that they come at a time when the number of women graduating with STEM is growing. This year, women earned more than half of the 13,000 doctorate degrees awarded in life sciences alone–the latest evidence that Title IX, the 1972 law which promised equal educational opportunities for women, is creating an upward trend.

As research, lawsuits and personal anecdotes mount, it’s apparent that the increase in numbers of women in STEM has not resulted in greater equality in careers. Even more disturbing is that the disparities and hostilities many female career scientists encounter are continuations of circumstances that began when they were students. In short, Title IX cannot be viewed in isolation from its impact on women as they continue in the professions.

To ensure women’s ability to reach their full potential in STEM fields, academic institutions and research funding sources, as well as national professional associations, must smooth pathways that are currently riddled with inequities.

Read our interview with Hill about sexism, race, and how far we still need to go.

There is ample data to illustrate the connection between what happens in universities and what happens after graduation. Consider the highly regarded, double-blind Yale study in which participating science faculty at universities across the country rated nearly identical student applications. The only difference was the names that accompanied the materials. Faculty were less likely to offer mentoring to applicants whose names were associated with being female. Those same faculty were more likely to rate presumptive male applicants as significantly more competent and “hirable,” and to offer male students bigger salaries. This bias may explain one researcher’s findings that in prestigious, career launching labs run by National Academy of Sciences members and Nobel Prize Laureates, men are up to 90% more likely to be awarded postdoctoral positions than women.

Even women scientists who get jobs at elite institutions are likely to begin at an economic and professional disadvantage. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that, on average, women biomedical researchers get paid less than half of what their male counterparts get paid to launch their careers. The same research team found leading, NIH-funded research institutes had the largest discrepancies in startup packages offered to women, setting them up to operate with less funding, less lab equipment and, therefore, reduced professional recognition for life.

Race can be a compounding factor. The National Science Foundation’s own data shows that women of color have been consistently underrepresented at advanced education and career stages in most STEM fields. A report from the Medical Foundation at Health Resources in Action traced discrepancies in career advancement for scientists of color all the way back to elementary school education and found that mentoring opportunities and access to resources in universities are difficult to obtain. As Joan Bennett, a Distinguished Professor of Plant Biology at Rutgers, put it, “Men who are in power and giving out money don’t understand race and gender” and are less likely to show commitment to including women of any race or ethnicity in their work.