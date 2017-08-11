Julie Klausner explains why her TV show is the anti-“Handmaid’s Tale”

“Difficult People takes place in this alternative universe where gay men and other LGBTQ people and women are the center of the story, and it’s our story. That’s something that’s a diametric opposite to not only other TV shows, but just the way the country works right now. I’d like to say that we are the utopia to the Handmaid’s Tale dystopia. We like to show outsiders thriving, even if we’re in pain while we do it. We’re in charge and the cisgender straight men on the show are completely subservient.”