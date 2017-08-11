Julie Klausner explains why her TV show is the anti-“Handmaid’s Tale”

When Fast Company spoke to Julie Klausner about the incredible Woody Allen episode of her TV show, Difficult People, she had a lot to say. Not all of it made it into the article. Below is a quote that succinctly sums up everything that makes Klausner’s show a necessary balm for these uncertain times in America.
“Difficult People takes place in this alternative universe where gay men and other LGBTQ people and women are the center of the story, and it’s our story. That’s something that’s a diametric opposite to not only other TV shows, but just the way the country works right now. I’d like to say that we are the utopia to the Handmaid’s Tale dystopia. We like to show outsiders thriving, even if we’re in pain while we do it. We’re in charge and the cisgender straight men on the show are completely subservient.”