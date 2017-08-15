This Job Training Program Wants To Add Diversity To Silicon Valley–On The Business Side

Three figures pretty much sum up Silicon Valley’s workplace diversity problem: 2% of the overall tech workforce is African American, 3% is Latino, and only 24% overall are women, according to a recent survey from Atlassian , an industry software firm.

But SVAcademy, a new kind of accelerated job training and apprenticeship program for tech sales and business development positions, which publicly launched this week, is trying to change that, and their early results look pretty promising. It’s not quite apples-to-apples, but in an initial pilot this summer involving 31 students, 40% were African- American, Latino, or LGBTQ. All of the graduates came from lower-income or immigrant families with many located in states far beyond the Valley.

More importantly, so far, 90% of the 41 have been hired by top Valley firms. (The few who haven’t continue to go on interviews.) That’s because instead of just offering a certification of proficiency for a set of tasks, SVA has partnered directly with companies like Salesforce, Box, Thanx, Entelo, Talend, Zuora, and LinkedIn to ensure job placements. SVA shares data about how potential candidates performed throughout the program; these companies can use that to decide who makes the best hire.

“We believe strongly that we cannot only make a lot of impact, but we can also demonstrate to the employers that there is a competitive advantage,” says co-founder and CEO Rahim Fazal about the program. “It makes strategic business sense for them to be tapping into nontraditional hiring specifically in the part of the organization that is the profit center and growth engine of the company.”

SVA is currently accepting applications for the next round of classes in September. While the company won’t disclose financials, it raised capital from Bloomberg LP and Precursor Ventures, with the goal of placing 1 million graduates in jobs over the next 10 years. “No one has really focused on this. It is a huge opportunity, not just in tech but in all new economy industries,” adds Fasal.

The venture itself was inspired by Fasal’s untraditional career path. As Muslim immigrant who grew up in subsidized housing, he didn’t see college as a real possibility, and so skipped it to focus on building what has become a string of successful tech ventures. In 2012, he sold Involver, which developed an ad management platform used by Facebook, to Oracle for an undisclosed amount. The company’s other cofounder is Joel Scott, a former vice president at Hewlett-Packard, who has plenty of experience hiring and training software as a service sales reps.

SVA is tuition free–partner companies agree to cover the educational cost of the employees it hires–and open to anyone with or without a college degree. The application process is competitive: So far, fewer than 5% of the 1,000 people who have applied have been admitted. At the same time, though, SVA’s selection process works far differently than other places.