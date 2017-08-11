Mark Zuckerberg has been quietly hiring over 100 engineers for his philanthropic projects

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to give away 99% of their $45 billion fortune. But where philanthropists of yore wrote checks, the Facebook founder is hiring engineers. Nearly 100 of them , in fact—all working in support of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), which oversees the couple’s investments in education, medicine, and other areas of priority.

CZI has quietly added 93 people to its engineering team in just the last 10 months. And that number will continue to grow: Based on recent job postings, the organization is looking to fill another 27 roles in product and engineering. Indeed the CZI team has grown so remarkably fast that its leader, chief technology officer Brian Pinkerton, has decided to quit.

“I’m looking forward to exploring work that allows me to go deeper on a narrower set of challenges,” Pinkerton wrote in a farewell email obtained by Recode.

CZI’s current initiatives include integrating an AI company acquired in January, developing tools for personalized learning, and mapping all human cells. Those engineers, we have to imagine, are pretty busy.AH