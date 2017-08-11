The front page of Guam’s biggest daily newspaper is really scary today

The Pacific Daily News was splashed with the headline “14 Minutes” Friday morning. That’s how long it would take missiles to reach Guam from North Korea, the paper explains. The headline comes as President Trump–who can order a nuclear strike without the approval of Congress–tweeted that the U.S. military is “locked and loaded” should North Korea act.
Good morning.
Here is today’s #PDNfrontpage.
Read these stories and more at https://t.co/K6OLXZVTW5. pic.twitter.com/bRYz1fRzo8
— Guam PDN (@GuamPDN) August 10, 2017
Poynter has an interesting post today about how the small newspaper of 20 staffers is covering the escalating tensions. Read it here.