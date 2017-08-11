Today’s Google Doodle allows you to scratch and spin records

The doodle celebrates the 44th anniversary of a party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx which is widely credited as the birth of the hip-hop movement, Google said in a blog post. Clicking on today’s doodle lets users virtually scratch and spin their own beats. The doodle was created with the help of two legendary hip-hop pioneers: Fab 5 Freddy, the former host of “Yo! MTV Raps,” and Cey Adams, the founding creative director of Def Jam records.MG