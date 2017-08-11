Today’s Google Doodle allows you to scratch and spin records

The doodle celebrates the 44th anniversary of a party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx which is widely credited as the birth of the hip-hop movement, Google said in a blog post. Clicking on today’s doodle lets users virtually scratch and spin their own beats. The doodle was created with the help of two legendary hip-hop pioneers: Fab 5 Freddy, the former host of “Yo! MTV Raps,” and Cey Adams, the founding creative director of Def Jam records.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens