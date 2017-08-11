The Force may still be with Netflix

The company suffered a major blow earlier this month when it was revealed the Disney will be pulling its content from Netflix in 2019 in order to form its own streaming service. That meant that not only are Disney cartoon classics going, but all the Marvel and Star Wars movies. But now Netflix says it’s trying to hold onto the two cinematic universes, reports Reuters. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said Netflix is “still in active discussions” with Disney about retaining the rights to stream Marvel and Star Wars releases on its service after 2019.MG