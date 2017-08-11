FBI: ISIS used eBay and PayPal to channel money to U.S. operative

The terror group “purchased” non-existent computer printers on eBay from their operative and then sent him money for items via PayPal, reports the Wall Street Journal. In total, the FBI claims the operative, an American citizen arrested in Maryland last year, received $8,700 from ISIS using the fake seller storefront. The FBI alleges the funds were then used to buy a laptop, cell phone, and VPN to communicate with ISIS. The American citizen arrested has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.