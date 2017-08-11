advertisement
HBO hackers say the network offered them $250,000 “bug bounty”

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The hackers who say they have 1.5 terabytes of HBO data, including unaired shows, have posted a screenshot of an email then allege is from an HBO executive offering a lowball offer to pay them a ransom, reports the Hollywood Reporter. The email is reported to be from an HBO senior VP who offers them a $250,000 “bug bounty payment.” The email, in part, says that HBO:

“been working hard since [July 23] to review all of the material that you have made available to us. … In the spirit of professional cooperation, we are asking you to extend your deadline for one week.”

It goes on to say:

“As a show of good faith on our side, we are willing to commit to making a bug bounty payment of $250,000 to you as soon as we can establish the necessary account and acquire bitcoin.”

But it then say’s HBO will need time to make the transactions:

“We also have not been able to put into place the necessary infrastructure to be able to make a large payment in bitcoin, although we are taking steps to do so as you suggested.”

HBO has declined to comment on the legitimacy of the email.

