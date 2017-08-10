Google cancels crisis meeting after alt-right “doxxing” intensifies

Google was set to have an all-hands meeting of its 60,000 employees today to talk about the recent diversity uproar set off by James Damore’s viral memo. Damore said there were reasons why females are under-represented at Google, among them the fact that the gender is more prone to neuroses. Views like that one led to Damor’s firing and subsequent embrace by conservative outlets like Breitbart News.

“Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be ‘outed’ publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall,” Pichai says in the email.

Just half an hour before Googlers were supposed to talk it out, CEO Sundar Pichai announced the meeting was off. Members of the alt-right had begun posting pictures and data about Googlers who objected to Damor’s treatise in the hopes of embarrassing them and making them targets of further ridicule.

Alt-right poster boy Milo Yiannopoulos posted the Twitter profiles of eight Googlers to his Facebook page with the caption “Looking at who works for Google it all makes sense now . . .” Meanwhile, a message board at 4chan called “politically incorrect” contains names and data for a number of other Google people, apparently to invite scorn and harassment. Here’s a sampling from that thread: