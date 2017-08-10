Snapchat CEO: Our dancing hot dog is “the world’s first augmented reality superstar”

Snap’s stock is down by nearly 16% at the moment , but there’s no stopping Snapchat’s dancing hot dog filter. During the company’s second-quarter earnings phone call today, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the popular filter—which has spawned a cavalcade of memes —had been viewed more than 1.5 billion times in Snapchat since its debut.

“Our dancing hot dog is most likely the world’s first augmented reality superstar,” Spiegel boasted. Internet fame is all well and good. Next, expect Snap to continue to look for a way to monetize that dancing dog.

Snap has stressed the metric of revenue generated per user and its potential for growth, but the company’s Q2 numbers don’t necessarily reflect that. To put things in perspective: Facebook currently generates $19.38 for every user in North America, while Snap makes $1.97.

BET YOU DIDNT CATCH THAT CAMEO pic.twitter.com/rqmisU3GrO — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) July 12, 2017

