This Is How To Use Slack To Find A Job

Chances are if Slack is part of your office, it has become the main way that you communicate with coworkers. Now it might also be the way you find your next job.

Just like meetups, Slack has over 400 public communities, centered around topics from productivity to JavaScript to cryptocurrencies. In recent years, these communities have become a way for recruiters to source candidates, particularly in the tech world.

However, it seems like job seekers have yet to catch on. Angela Bortolussi, partner and recruiting manager at Recruiting Social, first discovered the power of Slack as a candidate outreach tool in 2015. Bortolussi’s clients are mostly in the technology, gaming, and digital advertising space. Many of the candidates that she was recruiting for weren’t very active on LinkedIn, so she started looking for creative ways to reach them.

Enter public Slack communities. These are groups that anyone can join with the approval of the group’s administrator. These communities aren’t searchable through Slack, but the blog Standuply presents a comprehensive list as well as a link to join those communities. For those new to job hunting through Slack, Bortolussi has the following advice.

Start Local

For newcomers to Slack public communities, it can be intimidating to navigate through the different groups and figure out where to start. That’s why Bortolussi recommends starting with groups that are based on your local area or region, particularly if you prefer to stay put when starting your new job. This is assuming, of course, that you have a basic understanding of how Slack works. If you don’t, Bortolussi suggests you take the time to wrap your head around the platform first.

Once you’re familiar with Slack, see if there are any groups in your area related to your industry. “If you’re in Canada and you want to look at startups, start from there, and then build up your scope of topics that interest you,” Bortolussi suggests.

“If you want to understand what the group is about, I always say, feel free to reach out to the administrator and ask how this group can benefit you.” Because these groups tend to be clustered around topics that its members are passionate about, administrators are usually more than happy to answer questions from prospective newcomers.