Do avid Twitter users actually watch anything on Twitter?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Earlier today, CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter asked the following question on Twitter:

The overwhelming consensus, based on the replies to his tweet? Never. Keep in mind Stelter and, presumably, many of his followers are representative of Twitter’s core user base—media types. Meanwhile, Twitter continues to invest in live streaming, as CEO Jack Dorsey and others reiterated during the company’s most recent earnings call; Twitter doubled its live content this year, streaming 1,200 hours in the past quarter.

By Twitter’s count, 55 million people watched live content on the platform last quarter—an increase of 10 million from Q1. If anything, the results of Stelter’s (very informal) poll might confirm what we already suspect: There may not be much overlap between Twitter’s most active users and the folks watching live content on Twitter.

